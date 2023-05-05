Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) PT Raised to $38.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FLS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $38.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $980.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Flowserve by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Flowserve by 0.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Flowserve by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.