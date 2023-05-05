Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Downgraded by Redburn Partners to “Neutral”

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £110 ($137.43) to £140 ($174.91) in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Flutter Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £159 ($198.65) to £151 ($188.66) in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £151.47 ($189.24) to £161.16 ($201.35) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15,459.43.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $96.75 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $43.71 and a one year high of $101.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.28.

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

