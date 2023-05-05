Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives £142.27 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £142.27 ($177.75).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($167.42) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a £102 ($127.44) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group set a £140 ($174.91) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £138 ($172.41) to £160 ($199.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £180 ($224.89) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

In other news, insider John Bryant acquired 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of £156.07 ($194.99) per share, with a total value of £791,274.90 ($988,599.33). In related news, insider Holly Keller Koeppel purchased 1,000 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £142.27 ($177.75) per share, for a total transaction of £142,270 ($177,748.63). Also, insider John Bryant purchased 5,070 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of £156.07 ($194.99) per share, for a total transaction of £791,274.90 ($988,599.33). 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £153.80 ($192.15) on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 7,340 ($91.70) and a 1-year high of £168.32 ($210.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,890.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of £145.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of £129.07.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

