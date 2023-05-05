FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for FMC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $7.73 per share.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FMC. StockNews.com cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $111.89 on Friday. FMC has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $134.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in FMC by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 7.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

