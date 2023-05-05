Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $103.00 to $105.00. The company traded as high as $98.61 and last traded at $98.50, with a volume of 8529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.98.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.87.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 674.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 44,568 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,294,000 after buying an additional 366,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 24.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after buying an additional 77,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.59). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $1.0138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.40%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.