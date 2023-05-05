FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FormFactor in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FormFactor’s FY2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FORM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.22.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $42.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.24.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). FormFactor had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $165.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.45 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $141,247.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 77.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Featured Articles

