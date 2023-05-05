Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives C$57.96 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$58.89.

FTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Fortis Price Performance

FTS stock opened at C$60.70 on Friday. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$48.45 and a 52 week high of C$65.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.37.

Fortis Announces Dividend

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.75 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.9262174 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 81.29%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

