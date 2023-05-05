Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s current price.

FWRD has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $97.29 on Wednesday. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $84.04 and a 12 month high of $117.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.74.

Insider Activity

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $427.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Forward Air will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.97 per share, with a total value of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,235.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Forward Air by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 63,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Forward Air by 1.2% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 31,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 38.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 181,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,570,000 after acquiring an additional 50,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 5.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,775,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Further Reading

