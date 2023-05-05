Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fox Factory from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.80.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $106.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.83. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $69.28 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.86 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2,515.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

