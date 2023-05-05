Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in MongoDB by 1,468.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MongoDB from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on MongoDB from $264.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,228,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 114,901 shares of company stock worth $25,096,177 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB stock opened at $237.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $390.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

