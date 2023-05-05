Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 179.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.93.

NYSE:CPT opened at $108.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.81. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $97.74 and a 1 year high of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

