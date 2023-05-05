Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 2,413 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $112.68 on Friday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $136.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.09 and a 200 day moving average of $113.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Company Profile



DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

