Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In other news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at $413,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Murphy Oil Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.70.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.71. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.37.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $841.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Articles

