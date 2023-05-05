Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 87.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 9,547.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 215,762 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ES opened at $76.72 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $94.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.08 and a 200 day moving average of $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.58.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.