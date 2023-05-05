Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 87.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 9,547.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 215,762 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of ES opened at $76.72 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $94.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.08 and a 200 day moving average of $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.83%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy
In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ES has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.58.
Eversource Energy Profile
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
