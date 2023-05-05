Fox Run Management L.L.C. Decreases Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,452 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Berry Global Group Stock Up 4.4 %

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $56.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $66.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.70.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

