Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $292,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,251 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 92,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dell Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KGI Securities raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

NYSE DELL opened at $44.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.73. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $52.60.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.96%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

