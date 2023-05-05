Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $321,000 in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mercury General by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Mercury General by 57.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mercury General by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,028,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mercury General by 15.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercury General in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Mercury General from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.60. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.59. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $52.84.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 9.15%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is -19.48%.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

