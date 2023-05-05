Fox Run Management L.L.C. Lowers Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $183.74 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $239.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.08 and its 200 day moving average is $195.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $281.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.07.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

