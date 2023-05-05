Fox Run Management L.L.C. Lowers Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 877,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,759,000 after purchasing an additional 600,250 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,665,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,064,000 after purchasing an additional 535,754 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 243.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,524,000 after purchasing an additional 488,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,885,000 after purchasing an additional 454,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,079,000 after buying an additional 302,124 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $157,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.57. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.08.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

