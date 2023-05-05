Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $272,000 Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 330,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,930,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 12,677 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Barclays lowered their price target on American International Group from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.79.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

