Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $302,000 Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,898 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,111.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,111.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at $705,340.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

