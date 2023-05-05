Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BG. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Bunge by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Bunge by 2.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bunge by 2.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Bunge by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Bunge by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.22.

Bunge Stock Performance

NYSE BG opened at $89.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $118.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.