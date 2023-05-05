Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at $6,481,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at $1,513,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 90,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 10,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Stock Performance

NYSE HZO opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $45.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.98. The firm has a market cap of $610.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.45.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.52). MarineMax had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $570.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Featured Stories

