Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.96. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

See Also

