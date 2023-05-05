Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Price Performance

NYSE:GFI opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $17.78.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Investec cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HSBC cut shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading

