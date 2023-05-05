Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 205.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 84.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth about $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PTC by 42.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 128.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $125.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $97.97 and a one year high of $139.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.91.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTC shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.09.

In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $245,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,520,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $245,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,520,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $1,077,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,664,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,959,889.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 518,744 shares of company stock worth $65,686,260. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

