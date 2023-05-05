Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 3,627 Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $36,847.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $383,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $36,847.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $383,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $38,165.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,993.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,865 shares of company stock worth $269,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autoliv Trading Down 2.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $96.49.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

