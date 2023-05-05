Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 3,708 Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 892.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $113.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.54. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $136.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.