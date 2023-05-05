Fox Run Management L.L.C. Raises Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GKOS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 262.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Glaukos by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Glaukos during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Trading Up 8.8 %

NYSE:GKOS opened at $50.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.83%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GKOS has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Glaukos Profile

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.