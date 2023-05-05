Fox Run Management L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,956 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 17.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 8,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SEE opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average is $49.07. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

About Sealed Air



Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Further Reading

