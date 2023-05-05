Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 6,181 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,181 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in American Express were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Express Trading Down 2.2 %

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $148.81 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.56 and its 200 day moving average is $158.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

