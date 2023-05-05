Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $288,000 Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after purchasing an additional 184,093 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,388,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 27.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,117,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,825,000 after purchasing an additional 458,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 245.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in JFrog by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,735,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,015,000 after acquiring an additional 167,136 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of FROG stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.91 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FROG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $555,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,367,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,345,650.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $555,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,367,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,345,650.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $37,465.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,303,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,484,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,894 shares of company stock valued at $5,238,107. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.