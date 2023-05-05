Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $311,000 Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arconic by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Arconic by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arconic by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Arconic by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $31.24.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

