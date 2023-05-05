Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $315,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,961 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 25,088.9% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $2,421,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $205.03 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $217.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total value of $6,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at $169,542,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total transaction of $6,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,542,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,997 shares of company stock worth $63,108,838 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.