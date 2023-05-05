Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth about $443,927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth about $389,375,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,003,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,857,000. Finally, Stone House Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,627,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $4,164,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,079,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,731,061.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $57.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.48. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.
Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). Light & Wonder had a negative return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 146.30%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
