Franco-Nevada Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FNV. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

NYSE:FNV opened at $158.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.44 and its 200-day moving average is $139.94. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $109.70 and a 52 week high of $160.21. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.5% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

