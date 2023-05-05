Franco-Nevada Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.35 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.19. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FNV. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$214.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$236.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$222.00 to C$226.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$208.30.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$214.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 27.55, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$151.08 and a 1-year high of C$217.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$197.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$189.20.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.03. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.33% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of C$435.01 million during the quarter.

Franco-Nevada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.461 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.