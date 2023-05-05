Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Purchases $24,999,997.62 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,465,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Franklin Resources stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,909,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $761,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,798 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,423,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 30.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,758,000 after buying an additional 1,298,729 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

