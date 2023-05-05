Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.66. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $32.49.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $44,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68 shares in the company, valued at $2,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,109.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $44,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,677 shares of company stock worth $112,788. Corporate insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,086,000 after buying an additional 111,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after purchasing an additional 128,374 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after purchasing an additional 132,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 38,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

Featured Articles

