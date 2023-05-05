Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) PT Lowered to $18.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Freshworks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $18.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $133.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $73,882.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $73,882.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $95,695.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,684.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,457,748 shares of company stock valued at $22,336,941 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WestBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Freshworks by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,764,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,759 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its position in Freshworks by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 12,871,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Freshworks by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,129 shares during the last quarter. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at $78,846,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in Freshworks by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,199,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

