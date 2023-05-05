Fundamental Research Downgrades Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to Hold

Fundamental Research cut shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Microsoft from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $322.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $305.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $309.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.49.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,767 shares of company stock valued at $10,910,811 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,090,288 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $602,630,000 after buying an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 17.6% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 45,429 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 12.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

