FY2023 Earnings Estimate for QuinStreet, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of QuinStreet in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for QuinStreet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for QuinStreet’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $134.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.

QuinStreet Trading Down 11.3 %

QNST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price target on QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of QNST opened at $8.61 on Friday. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29.

Institutional Trading of QuinStreet

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,247,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,094,000 after acquiring an additional 729,471 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in QuinStreet by 566.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 360,242 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 427,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 180,118 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 7.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,901,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,967,000 after purchasing an additional 127,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 162,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 121,897 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 61,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,055,058.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,853,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,623,661.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.