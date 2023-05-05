FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Black Stone Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Black Stone Minerals

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.04. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,620,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,835,039.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director D Mark Dewalch purchased 31,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $493,727.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 260,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,932.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,620,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,835,039.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 93,650 shares of company stock worth $1,459,028 in the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 68.84%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.