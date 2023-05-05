FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Symbotic Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Symbotic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Symbotic from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their price target on Symbotic from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Symbotic from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symbotic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.23.

Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.29. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $32.17.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $209,933.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,203.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,326 shares of company stock valued at $846,941. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Symbotic in the third quarter worth about $805,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 754,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 19,310 shares during the last quarter. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

