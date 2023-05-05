FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Reduced by Analyst

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.81 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.20. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s FY2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BOH. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.60.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $229.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Barclays PLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 90.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth about $1,067,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 14.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,457,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,962,000 after buying an additional 139,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alicia E. Moy acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alicia E. Moy acquired 4,200 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,318,428.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

