FY2023 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp Raised by Analyst (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.13. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.13, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

