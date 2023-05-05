FY2023 EPS Estimates for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dynatrace in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Dynatrace’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dynatrace’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $297.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.16 million.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of DT opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.21. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 436.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $667,023,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,524,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,043,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $667,023,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,524,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,043,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $100,635.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,198.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,789,114 shares of company stock valued at $667,702,578 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 14,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.