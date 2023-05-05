FY2023 EPS Estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Element Fleet Management in a report released on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Element Fleet Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.01. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of C$292.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$267.00 million.

Element Fleet Management Trading Down 2.8 %

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EFN. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.38.

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$17.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.74. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$10.99 and a 1 year high of C$20.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.70, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Director Jay A. Forbes acquired 100,000 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.50 per share, with a total value of C$1,849,520.00. In other news, Director Jay A. Forbes bought 100,000 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,849,520.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.50, for a total transaction of C$622,784.00. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

