FY2023 EPS Estimates for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Raised by KeyCorp

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federal Signal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Federal Signal Stock Down 3.3 %

FSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Federal Signal stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $58.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 14.2% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 600,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,178,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,994,000 after buying an additional 53,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 50,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

