FY2023 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. Boosted by Raymond James (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.10. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FNV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $158.48 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $109.70 and a 12-month high of $160.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.94.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.3% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 41,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,383,000 after acquiring an additional 35,672 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 42,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 66.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.